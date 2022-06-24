LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, protests have been erupting in Michigan, including outside of the state Capitol.

Demonstrations are expected from both pro-choice and pro-life groups.

This comes as several state organizers from Planned Parenthood of Michigan to Right to Life of Michigan have been reacting to this historic Supreme Court decision.

Pro-life and pro-choice activists have been preparing for this outcome since a draft opinion was leaked in May that showed that the court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Yet Friday’s announcement was met with cheers from pro-life groups who have spent decades working to overturn the court’s 1973 decision. Leaders in abortion access were shocked and left in tears from the announcement, but both groups say the real fight is just starting.

“We’re going to keep fighting until our 1931 law is back into place and we can enforce it. We believe in human rights. We want all human rights to be up held in the state of Michigan,” said Anna Visser with Right to Life Michigan.

On the other side of the aisle, the sentiment was much different.

“The majority of people across this country believed that Roe v. Wade should not have been overturned and that abortion care should be legal. So everybody, lift your voice and make that known. Just because the decision came down today, it doesn’t mean its time to be quiet,” said CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan Paula Thornton Greear.

Officials with Planned Parenthood of Michigan say there is still an injunction, blocking the state’s 1931 abortion ban while the group’s case against the law is heard by the state court of claims.

That means as of now, abortion is still legal in Michigan. For more information, read the story below.