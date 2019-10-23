Michigan Agriculture Credit Conference held in East Lansing

Dairy, Trade and Policy were all part of a discussion this morning at a conference in East Lansing.
It was part of the “Agriculture Credit Conference “
This event was for people who work with farmers, especially when it comes to credit and banking assistance.
One of the main topics was tariffs.
Jim Hilker is a professor at Michigan State University and says the tariffs are hurting farmers.
“When we move agriculture being exported from say Brazil or Argentina and they put in new infrastructure its extremely hard to ever make that infrastructure go away. On the other hand the world is hungry, so if we get things straightened out there will be a big demand for food for a long time.” said Jim Hilker, Professor at Michigan State University.
Hilker says the past 2 years have been the most challenging for farmers since the 1980’s.
