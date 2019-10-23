Michigan Agriculture Credit Conference held in East Lansing

Jason Russell is a former secret service agent. He's also a dad of three. So he knows first-hand the threats that kids face at school. Today, Russell shared his expertise with teachers and school officials in hopes of helping keeping kids safe.

"I think the secret service is so big on prevention. It's all about putting layers of prevention in place. So I think the concept of applying those layers of security and saying ok the physical security is a layer the process and the plans is a layer. The training is a layer. And really having the understanding to address those layers," said Russell.