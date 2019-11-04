Michigan artists celebrate state parks 100th anniversary

Voters in East Lansing will be able to choose three of the six candidates running for city council.

The six candidates include Erik Altmann, Lisa Babcock, Jessy Gregg, Mark S. Meadows, John L. Revitte and Warren Stanfield III.

Erik Altmann is the Mayor Pro Tem for the City of East Lansing and a MSU Professor of Psychology.

Lisa Babcock is an attorney and worked for more than six years as a newspaper reporter.

Jessy Gregg was a reporter for the last two years as well as serving as the Vice-Chairman of the Ingham County Parks and Recreation Commission.

Mark S. Meadows is an incumbent city council member and current mayor who previously served on the council from 1995 through 2006 with eight of those years as Mayor.

John L. Revitte is an MSU Professor Emeritus as well as the East Lansing Parks & Recreation Commissioner for 7 years.

Warren Stanfield III is a political science and pre-law student at Michigan State University who enrolled in 2017 after graduating from Walled Lake Central High School.

The East Lansing City Council are elected for four-year terms. The council appoints the mayor, mayor pro tem, city manager and city attorney.