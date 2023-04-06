LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has issued an alert warning people in the state to carefully review terms of used vehicle sales prior to purchase.

In a press release, Nessel’s office cautioned that purchasing used vehicles often involves strong pressure from salespeople, missing details in vehicle history, and a legally binding contract at the point of transaction.

Nessel’s consumer alert urges people to use a checklist to inspect the vehicle; to find out whether the vehicle was in an accident or incurred other damage; to request the vehicle’s maintenance records; to check for open recalls at safercar.gov; and determine the vehicle’s market value prior to negotiation.

“Purchasing a used vehicle is often an anxious, uneasy experience for buyers who only engage in this type of transaction every few years and aren’t often making purchases with such large price tags,” said Nessel. “Following several key tips on vehicle inspection and taking your time to thoroughly review any agreements you are signing can give buyers confidence in the process and the purchase.”