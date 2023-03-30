LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The indictment of former president Donald Trump has caught the attention of attorneys and political experts across the Great Lakes State.

Western Michigan University political science professor John Clark said that while many case details have not been disclosed, there could be lasting impacts on the 2024 presidential election.

“Until there’s an actual indictment released that we can see, we’ll know what the charges are then,” Clark said. “We might find out relatively soon what the timetables for a trial would be, but I think in a lot of ways, we are still waiting to see.”

Clark added that a lot will be learned in the days following Trump’s indictment.

He also said that the strong reaction from both political parties is “premature.”

“There are some people who are going to see this as evidence that the Democrats are scared of Donald Trump and that’s more reason to make him the Republican nominee,” Clark continued. “There are other folks who are going to say ‘This is one more piece of evidence of why we need someone else.'”

With his focus on elections, Clark said he’s interested in seeing how public opinion will change as the trial goes on.

Another thing Clark said to watch for is how other Republican candidates will use the indictment to their advantage.

In the legal realm, attorneys like Mike Nichols with Nichols Law said prosecutors and Trump’s legal team will have to negotiate logistical hurdles, like allowing Secret Service security through the courts and keeping Trump on the campaign trail.

Nichols said it will be tricky to get permission for Trump to travel out of state for campaign stops, as breaks in the trial for campaigning could drag out the case.

Nichols said he expects Trump’s defense to come at a high cost.

“It’s probably a $250,000 case, maybe more for a really experienced solid defense attorney whether it’s someone from New York or some major area with experience in campaign finance issues,” said Nichols.

Clark said another thing political experts will be watching is how the justice system treats the case in terms of whether Trump’s influence could tip the scales.