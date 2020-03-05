Michigan Ave. to go down one lane

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — People came together at the Delta Township District Library to talk about the future of the Michigan Avenue Road Diet project on Wednesday.

The road diet project impacts Michigan Avenue between Canal and Waverly roads. The Eaton County Road Commission held a public meeting to talk about the changes being made with the community.

“I want the project to not happen,” said Lisa Emerson. She lives in the area. “I want Michigan Avenue to stay four lanes. Two in each direction.”

Michigan Ave. is now four lanes, but would go down to just three lanes and include bike lanes. Some people are concerned with these changes.

Emerson said, “My fears are that this project is just going to make it even worse to leave my neighborhood in other ways.”

“I would honestly prefer it to stay as four lanes rather than three cause then that would jam up traffic even more than it is already,” said Jordan Saldivar.

The road commission said there will be no significant impact to current traffic conditions and will improve safety. Work is expected to start in 2021 and take six weeks or less to complete.

Delta Township Manager Brian Reed said, “It’s also traffic calming, reduces traffic crashes according to our study which we did study pretty thoroughly, improves safety through that school zone.”

By adding the left turn lane, the road commission said it could decrease left turn crashes by 40% and it could result in 90 less crashes over the next decade.

Not everyone is convinced.

“There’s impatient drivers, they speed all the time as it is,” said Emerson. “They speed through the school zone. They’re gonna use that middle turn lane as a passing lane and that just puts everybody at risk.”