Michigan averaging 13K COVID-19 cases per day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The State of Michigan is averaging 13,124 cases per day since Saturday.

That is a total of 39,372 cases over the three day period. Over that same time period, there were 36 deaths.

In the last batch of reported cases, Michigan was averaging 16,776 new cases per day.

These numbers come as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced today the federal government is send a 25-person medical team to help Sparrow Hospital in their COVID fight.

Sparrow will be the sixth Michigan hospital to get staffing assistance from the federal government.

“As we continue facing down the Omicron variant, I am grateful to our federal partners for their continued support. They are providing critical relief to Michigan’s hospitals,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our health care professionals have been on the frontlines of the pandemic for nearly two years, and I urge Michiganders to do their part to keep themselves safe and help our hospitals.

“Get vaccinated and if you are eligible, get your booster, to keep yourself out of the hospital. Please stay home if you’re sick and make sure you sign up to get free tests from USPS and/or your insurance providers. Get free, high-quality N95, KN95 or KF94 masks from your local pharmacy. Take action to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. We will get through this together.”

The team will begin working with patients on Feb. 7 and will stick around for 30 days.