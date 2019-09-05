Michigan blood donor tests positive for West Nile Virus

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Officers are asking for information from the public that helps find Robert "Bobby" Lee Conley.

The official press release came from the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, but both the sheriff's office and Michigan State Police are looking for him.

Conley currently has multiple warrants for his arrest, including drug related warrants.

Anyone with information regarding Conley is encouraged to call Ionia County Central Dispatch's non-emergencey number at (616) 527 - 0400 or Silent Observer at (616) 527 - 0107.