The State Board of Canvassers prepare to vote on whether an abortions rights initiative should be on the ballot this November.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet in Lansing Monday to discuss Proposal 2 and Proposal 3.

Multiple items are on the agenda, but the most prominent is a discussion of recounts on Prop 2 and Prop 3.

According to the agenda, the group will also name the interested parties for the purpose of the recounts and they will also listen to people interested in being authorized challengers and observers.

In addition, the Board will hear public comment at the start of the meeting.

6 News will be at the meeting and we will stream the entire thing on this page when it starts at 2 p.m.

The meeting must conclude by 4:30 due to the availability of the room where they’re meeting.