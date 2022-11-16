EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan-based craft brewery that is a partner of beer giant Molson Coors is offering a unique scholarship to Michigan State students.

Atwater Brewery has created an endowed scholarship program worth $50,000 that will provide recipients with opportunities to work full-time, paid internships at the brewery’s Detroit location.

The endowment is funded by Molson Coors’ Tenth & Blake Brewing Education Scholarship Fund, which supports students seeking degrees in brewing or fermentation who identify as Black, Latino, Native American, Asian, Pacific Islander and LGBTQ+.

“Diversifying the craft beer industry is an integral part of our mission and values,” said Katy McBrady, president of Atwater Brewery. “Providing financial support and career opportunities to the next generation of diverse craft brewers is an essential component to creating a more inclusive industry.”

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants have to be an MSU undergraduate enrolled in the beverage science and technology minor under the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

“We are immensely grateful to Molson Coors for providing our students with the opportunity to advance their knowledge of the craft beer industry with an internship at Atwater Brewery,” said Leslie Bourquin, Ph.D., professor and chair of the MSU Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition.