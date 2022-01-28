Michigan bridges under scrutiny in light of Pittsburgh collapse

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Early Friday morning, a two-lane bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed, stranding a commuter bus about halfway across.

Oddly enough, the incident happened on the same day President Joe Biden was traveling to the city to talk about his $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Thankfully, no one was killed and there were only minor injuries.

However, the incident has brought issues with Michigan bridges to the forefront.

Rob Coppersmith, the executive vice president of the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, issued the following statement in the wake of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse: