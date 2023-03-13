The bird flu has not been detected in Michigan since December 2022.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A backyard flock of chickens in Eaton County has tested positive for the bird flu.

It’s the first time in 2023 that the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a domestic Michigan flock, and the first time HPAI has been found in Eaton County.

The premises where the bird flu was found is under quarantine, and the flock of 15 chickens has been “depopulated.”

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has stressed that bird owners of all sizes work to protect their flocks from the bird flu.

“While there has not been a detection of HPAI in a Michigan domestic flock since December 2022, the virus has continued to circulate in wild birds. As these birds migrate this spring, their movement increases the risk of disease spread,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland.

