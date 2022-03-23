LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed 1,558 new COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths since Tuesday.
Of the deaths, all were identified through a vital records review.
The state’s average over that time period is 779 cases per day.
- Ingham County has seen 53,045 total cases with 720 total deaths.
- Eaton County has seen 22,150 total cases with 373 total deaths.
- Clinton County has seen 13,659 total cases with 194 total deaths.
- Jackson County has seen 34,143 total cases with 522 total deaths.
In Michigan right now, 66.5% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 3.5% away from its goal.