LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed 1,558 new COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths since Tuesday.

Of the deaths, all were identified through a vital records review.

The state’s average over that time period is 779 cases per day.

Ingham County has seen 53,045 total cases with 720 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 22,150 total cases with 373 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 13,659 total cases with 194 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 34,143 total cases with 522 total deaths.

In Michigan right now, 66.5% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 3.5% away from its goal.