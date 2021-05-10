Michigan confirms about 2,700 COVID cases; surpasses 55% with first vaccine dose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan reported 2,716 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 33 additional related deaths over the weekend.

The Monday update, which contains two days’ worth of data because numbers are not released on Sundays, brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 865,349 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and the total number of related deaths to 18,239.

On Saturday, labs tested 30,358 samples for the virus and 2,431 were positive, a rate of 8.01%. On Sunday, 24,067 samples were tested and 1,571, or 6.53%, were positive.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

The state has added 61 more schools to its list of outbreaks at K-12 schools, colleges and universities, bringing the total number it is tracking at such institutions to 331. Only one of the new outbreaks involved more than 10 cases and most were only two or three.

Michigan has hit is first COVID-19 vaccination milestone, with 55.02% of people over the age of 16 having gotten at least one dose. Under benchmarks set by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her administration, that means in 14 days, all sectors of work may return in person.

Whitmer has promised further restrictions will be loosened after the state hits 60%, 65% and then finally 70%.

In all, nearly 7.3 million doses have been administered in the state. Demand for first doses has dropped off as health officials say that most people eager to get the shot have already had the opportunity to do so. They are working now to reach people who are hesitant and those who are willing to get the shot but just don’t want to have to make an appointment.

While numbers are still high, Michigan continues to see its virus metrics improve. The average test positivity rate has been declining since early April has now dropped to around 11%. Case rates have been dropping for more than four weeks. The hospital inpatient census has been going down for three weeks and is now lower than it has been since late March.

Daily deaths, a lagging metric, are no longer climbing and have been level for the last few weeks.