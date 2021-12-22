Michigan court denies Holt ax murderer’s appeal

Photo of Ficher is provided courtesy of MDOC.

Jacob Ficher, courtesy of MDOC

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied a Lansing murderer’s attempt to overturn his conviction.

On Feb. 4, 2019, 35-year-old Ammar Al-Yasari of Holt was murdered with an ax.

Then on Feb. 8, officials took in then 27-year-old Jacob Ficher and charged him with first-degree murder.

It was later revealed that Ficher was having an affair with Al-Yasari’s wife, 28-year-old Bdour Al-Yasari.

Bdour Al-Yasari

Ficher was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Nov. 2019, with the jury having deliberated for two hours before reaching a verdict.

Ficher was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Ficher filed the appeal for a variety of reasons:

The court allowed autopsy pictures, saying they were irrelevant and prejudicial

The prosecutor argued facts not in evidence during his closing remarks

There was insufficient evidence on the first degree premeditation and the conspiracy

Ficher allegedly had ineffective counsel

The Court upheld all charges against Ficher in a unanimous vote of 3-0.

The now 30-year-old is being held at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson.