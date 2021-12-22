Michigan court denies Holt ax murderer’s appeal

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied a Lansing murderer’s attempt to overturn his conviction.
On Feb. 4, 2019, 35-year-old Ammar Al-Yasari of Holt was murdered with an ax.
Then on Feb. 8, officials took in then 27-year-old Jacob Ficher and charged him with first-degree murder.
It was later revealed that Ficher was having an affair with Al-Yasari’s wife, 28-year-old Bdour Al-Yasari.
Ficher was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Nov. 2019, with the jury having deliberated for two hours before reaching a verdict.
Ficher was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Ficher filed the appeal for a variety of reasons:
- The court allowed autopsy pictures, saying they were irrelevant and prejudicial
- The prosecutor argued facts not in evidence during his closing remarks
- There was insufficient evidence on the first degree premeditation and the conspiracy
- Ficher allegedly had ineffective counsel
The Court upheld all charges against Ficher in a unanimous vote of 3-0.
The now 30-year-old is being held at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson.