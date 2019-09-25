Michigan creates new Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Board

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The owner of a northern Michigan vape shop is suing to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's ban on flavored electronic cigarettes, contending the emergency rules are illegal and will force him to close his store.

Marc Slis, who operates 906 Vapor in Houghton, filed the lawsuit in Houghton County Circuit Court on Wednesday. It is believed to be the first of what could be several legal challenges against Whitmer's ban .