LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new board in Michigan will review wrongful imprisonment cases.
The four-member Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act Board will review requests and make recommendations on wrongful imprisonment cases.
The act makes sure those who are wrongfully convicted are provided appropriate compensation for the harm they suffered.
“These cases are complex and weave together the skill sets of criminal prosecution, criminal defense and civil litigation to ultimately decide whether or not an individual is entitled to compensation,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
The attorney general also set up a procedure to make sure claims go through a streamline process before a decision is made.
Michigan creates new Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Board
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new board in Michigan will review wrongful imprisonment cases.