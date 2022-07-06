LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan farmers continued to fight for their livelihoods Wednesday, as a group of farmers gathered to discuss the future of their industry.

The Michigan Farmers Union and the Dairy Together coalition met to push for action for the 2023 Farm Bill.

“This is something that the dairy producers have been chewing on and thinking about for a period of time,” Dairy Economist Mark Stephenson said.

The coalition includes farmers, farm groups and members of the dairy industry.

Stephenson was one of the speakers, who touched heavily on the Dairy Revitalization Plan.

“Well, we were talking about versions of growth management for dairy farms,” he said.

According to Stephenson, the plan is a strategy that coordinates milk production growth among all dairy producers to stabilize and improve prices..

“We have had a tendency in this country that when we’ve had high milk price years, very profitable years for dairy farmers, that they receive that signal that says ‘we want more of your milk and product,’ and so they produce it. But collectively, maybe 30,000 dairy producers can overshoot the market,” Stephenson said.

To combat that, he said the plan offers a series of incentives and disincentives that would align milk production with demand.

“So these programs are just trying to amplify and send signals to dairy producers about how much milk do we need and when do we need it,” Stephenson said.

The current Farm Bill authorizes the USDA’s food and agriculture programs through 2023.