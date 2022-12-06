GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An owl is on the mend after being rescued by deputies in northern Michigan.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy found the owl injured and lying in the road on US-31 in Beulah. An animal control officer was called to the scene to pick up the owl and bring it to the North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen to be evaluated.

An owl is recovering at North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen after being rescued by deputies on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Benzie County. (Courtesy Benzie County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

The sheriff’s office says the owl was likely hit by a vehicle. She has a concussion, a bruised beak and some swelling on the left side of her body but has no broken bones. The animal sanctuary is giving her fluids, pain medication and vitamins to help aid her recovery.

“Although she is not completely out of the woods, she is in the right place to get the care she needs,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “It is not guaranteed, but the North Sky Raptor Sanctuary is hopeful they can return her to the night sky!”