EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A doctor is facing multiple felony charges for Medicaid Fraud as well as placing false information on medical records.
Dr. Ban Mechael, 56, of Farmington, faces two counts of Medicaid Fraud-False Claim and one count of Medical Records-Intentionally Placing False Information.
An investigation conducted by the Attorney General’s Office led to allegations that between 2016 and 2017, Dr. Mechael was billing for far more treatments than could actually be completed based on billing data.
Additionally, investigators confirmed that she was billing for services when she was out of the state or country.
Dr. Mechael was arraigned at an East Lansing District Court and granted a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. A probable cause and preliminary hearing are scheduled for later this month.
The maximum penalty for Medicaid Fraud-False Claim is four years and $50,000 and the maximum penalty for Medical Records-Intentionally Placing False Information is four years and $5,000.
Michigan doctor faces felony fraud charges
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A doctor is facing multiple felony charges for Medicaid Fraud as well as placing false information on medical records.