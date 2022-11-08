LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Despite nearly 2 million Michiganders voting absentee in the 2022 midterm elections, voter turnout is looking good for the Great Lakes State.

At the Gier Community Center, it’s been a constant stream of people coming in and out.

Voter Eric Adams said it’s about doing your part.

“It’s important because it’s change, or you know if you want things to stay the same then you need to do your part,” said Adams.

For voter Michelle Brooks, it’s about family.

“My dad’s been in the service for 52 years, so he’s always made sure that we speak our mind, and the only way we can speak our mind is by casting our votes,” said Brooks.

The City of Lansing has issued more than 21,000 absentee ballots- that’s more than any other year, save for the 2020 election.

“I think we’ve had a pretty good steady turnout here on election day both with in-person registrations as well as what I’m hearing from the precincts,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. “It’s pretty steady, no lines but people steadily coming in and voting.”