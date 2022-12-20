LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you get food assistance, an extra $95 will be added to your Bridge Card to help with groceries for the month of December.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement about the extra cash Tuesday.
Those who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should see the extra money on their Bridge balance between Dec. 17-Dec. 24.
The money will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from assistance given earlier in the month.
Below are the maximum allowable benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers based on their respective household size:
- One Person: $281
- Two Persons: $516
- Three Persons: $740
- Four Persons: $939
- Five Persons: $1,116
- Six Persons: $1,339
- Seven Persons: $1,480
- Eight Persons: $1,691
Additionally, Meijer recently announced 10% discounts on fruits and vegetables for SNAP recipients. The discount applies to all Meijer supercenters, neighborhoods and Express locations, and will go through the rest of the year.