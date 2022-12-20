LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you get food assistance, an extra $95 will be added to your Bridge Card to help with groceries for the month of December.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement about the extra cash Tuesday.

Those who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should see the extra money on their Bridge balance between Dec. 17-Dec. 24.

The money will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from assistance given earlier in the month.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers based on their respective household size:

One Person: $281

Two Persons: $516

Three Persons: $740

Four Persons: $939

Five Persons: $1,116

Six Persons: $1,339

Seven Persons: $1,480

Eight Persons: $1,691

Additionally, Meijer recently announced 10% discounts on fruits and vegetables for SNAP recipients. The discount applies to all Meijer supercenters, neighborhoods and Express locations, and will go through the rest of the year.