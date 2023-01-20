ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — The University of Michigan has terminated co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss.

This comes after Michigan announced Tuesday that Weiss had been placed on leave.

In a statement Friday, U-M confirmed they are officially parting ways with Weiss.

“After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss,” Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said. “Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comments on this personnel matter.”

Earlier this week, ESPN reported the school’s police department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that happened Schembechler Hall, which is the Wolverines practice facility.

Weiss released a statement of his own on Twitter, saying he’s ready to put the matter behind him.

“I am proud of the success we achieved over the last two seasons and grateful to all of the Michigan players, coaches, and staff. The potential of Team 144 knows no bounds. I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love,” Weiss said.