Michigan first responders receive peer support training

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — First responders help those in their community in any way they can and while doing their jobs they often face heart breaking and traumatizing situations. This weekend a group of first responders are coming together to learn how to cope with these stressful situations.

The Delta Township Fire Department is hosting the state’s first responder peer support training. The goal is to listen to and support others who are experiencing personal and professional difficulties.

The group is made up of active or retired workers from EMS, dispatch, law enforcement and fire service departments. They’re required to attend the meeting all day today and tomorrow to be considered trained.

Delta Township Fire Chief Gregg Ginebaugh said he wants people to be able to find the resources they need easily.

“Having an outlet and having peers to talk to about what we’ve seen, what we do, what we smell, hear and feel is really important because having somebody to talk to helps you get that off your chest and you feel validated of what you’ve seen and what you’ve done,” Ginebaugh said.

The fire chief also mentioned that the number of first responders dying by suicide has increased. He said the training will help this group with conversations about suicide and help people find the resources they need in order to help save lives.