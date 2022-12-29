LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of flu-like illnesses being reported at health care providers around the state is still increasing.

In fact, Michigan now ranks as one of the nationwide hotspots.

There were almost 4,000 patient visits to providers that had flu-like symptoms for the week of Dec. 17, and that number continues an upward trend in increasing cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services breaks up the state into four regions, and the region that includes Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Jackson counties is a part of the southwest region.

That region is in the middle of the pack when you compare it to flu numbers in other Michigan regions.

State health officials have a goal of vaccinating 4 million Michiganders against the flu for this season.

Officials say they’re about 75% of the way to achieving that goal.