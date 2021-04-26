Michigan Flyer returning back to service

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Flyer is now resuming its daily scheduled service between East Lansing, Brighton, Ann Arbor, and the Detroit Metro Airport.

After a big pandemic pause, Michigan Flyer will now operate on a new, simplified schedule of 12 roundtrips a day, seven days a week — with each run serving all four locations.

This change is due to funding secured through the Federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Officials say prices will remain the same as they were before operations were suspended.

In addition, the capacity of each coach will be limited to 50% so passengers are able to seat themselves at a safe distance from one another.