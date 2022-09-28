LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Millions of Americans are impacted by food insecurity and diet-related diseases. As a result of these issues, the White House is having a conference on hunger, nutrition, and health for the first time in over 50 years.

The Executive Director for the Food Bank Council of Michigan is joining the in-person conference to help speak up for Michiganders.

The conference will begin at 9 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Biden/Harris administration will host the conference and share their national strategy with the actions of the federal government, moving forward to assist these challenges.

In 1969, the conference helped create programs like school lunches, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program, and changes to how we label foods.

Officials hope that major transformative changes can also come out of this year’s conference, with the goal of providing solutions to food insecurities.

“We need to make sure we can help fill that gap, take hunger off the table and replace it with healthy nutritious food that people want and need. That’s a trade-off right there, that they don’t have to worry about paying the rent, or buying medicine, or getting the kid’s stuff for school, or buying food.” Dr. Phil Knight, Executive Director for the Food Bank Council of Michigan

You can also watch the conference virtually and find a full list of the schedule along with links by clicking here.