LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Great news Michigan drivers, gas prices have dropped 7 cents per gallon in the last week and now average $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA.

The most expensive cities to buy gas are Marquette, ($3.47), Jackson ($3.43), and Ann Arbor ($3.43) and the least expensive gas prices are Grand Rapids ($3.28), Flint ($3.32), and Benton Harbor ($3.33).

Now, drivers are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, which is about $28 less than 2022’s highest price last June.

“Despite an increase in demand, Michigan motorists continue to see lower prices at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude oil prices increase, drivers could see this downward trend reverse.”