DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan gas prices decreased by nearly 8 cents compared to last week, according to AAA.
Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.16 per gallon for regular unleaded.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gas stocks fell by 3.6 million bbl to 241 million bbl last week.
“After a volatile week for the oil markets, Michigan motorists are beginning to see a slight drop in gas prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit.”
The Least Expensive gas price averages in Michigan:
Grand Rapids ($4.13)
Saginaw ($4.15)
Jackson ($4.15)
The most expensive gas price averages are in Marquette ($4.28), Traverse City ($4.22), and Ann Arbor ($4.19).
CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|2021 Low
|2021 High
|Record High
|National
|$4.26
|$4.26
|$4.33
|$3.53
|$2.88
|$2.25 (Jan. 1)
|$3.42 (Nov. 5)
|$4.33 (March 2022)
|Michigan
|$4.16
|$4.17
|$4.24
|$3.37
|$2.75
|$2.17 (Jan. 10)
|$3.43 (Nov. 7)
|$4.26 (March 2022)
|Detroit
|$4.18
|$4.19
|$4.25
|$3.40
|$2.75
|$2.20 (Jan. 7)
|$3.40 (Nov. 6)
|$4.28 (March 2022)
Ways to Save on Gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.