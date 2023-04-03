LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices are up 14 cents per gallon in Michigan in the last week, according to AAA.

This comes after last week when prices were down 7 cents per gallon.

The most expensive places to get gas in the state are Benton Harbor ($3.59), Jackson ($3.57), Saginaw ($3.55) while the least expensive places are Metro Detroit ($3.49), Traverse City ($3.52), Flint ($3.52.)

AAA says Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.49 per gallon, about 6 cents more than last week’s average, but still 62 cents less than this same time last year.

“The month of April has ushered in higher gas prices for Michigan drivers,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand continues to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

Drivers are paying an average of $52 for a 15-gallon tank of gas, which is still $26 lower than the highest price in 2022.