Michigan group to offer hurricane relief

As evacuation orders sent thousands of people away from the east coast ahead of hurricane Dorian, a group from Michigan did the exact opposite and we’ve been following their journey.

The group we’re talking about is Michigan Task Force One and they’re made up of trained first responders, including Dave McIntyre.

McIntyre said they started their trip down south on Monday headed toward Flager County, FL. They said hurricane Dorian left little damage, which they were happy about.

Dorian is still on the move and even though the group was released by the state of Florida, they were then called about 500 miles up the coast.

The state of North Carolina requested their services and they headed to the Raleigh staging area. They’re anticipating wide spread damage and will stage until the storm passes.

After the storm passes, their plan is to go out and do a damage assessment to see what needs to be done.

“Michigan task force on is comprised of seasoned firefighters that have advanced training,” McIntyre said.”They serve their local community everyday, but they’re the cream of the crop they’re the ones that are leadership positions in their own departments.”