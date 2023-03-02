LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gun owners in favor of certain gun control met at the Michigan Capitol Thursday, advocating for common sense gun laws.

They discussed three proposals they want to see pass, including red flag laws that would prohibit people with mental health issues or a history of violent crimes to obtain a gun.

Another proposal that was brought up was the potential requirement for gun owners to safely lock up all firearms.

(Photo/End Gun Violence Michigan)

The group additionally wants background checks on all firearm sales.

“Responsible gun owners already practice the safety measures that will be required under these new bills. For example, we all know to lock up our weapons if we have kids in the home. Safe storage is just common sense that can prevent children from hurting themselves or others,” said Jim Pedersen, a substitute school teacher and hunter from Cassopolis.

A Michigan Senate hearing commenced discussing the proposals Thursday.