Michigan health officials ask residents to be aware of spreading mosquito-borne disease

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) - Officers are asking for the public's help in finding additional information on an armed robbery that happened Friday evening.

Two men entered a T-Mobile Cellular store on W. Grand River Ave. and threatened an employee with a handgun to get an undisclosed amount of money and property. The two men fled in a vehicle with two additional men in it and were found near the intersection of Jolly Rd. and Okemos Rd.

Wardell Anthony-Letrell Henry, Colby Oneal-Jordan Black, and Marcell Dequan Anderson were all charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm. All three men are from Lansing.

A juvenile is also in custody related to the investigation and is currently being held at the Ingham County Youth Detention Center.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at (517) 853 - 4800.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery are requested can also submit an anonymous tip through the Police Department’s social media sites.