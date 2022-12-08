PONTIAC, Mich. (WLNS) — More charges have been announced against a Farmington Hills doctor.

Urologist Dr. Zvi Levran assisted youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota for more than two decades.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said in a statement on Wednesday that Levran was charged with fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old man in Dec. 2020 at Levran’s Farmington Hills home.

In addition, Levran has been charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 2nd degree for assaulting a 14 year-old boy in Farmington in January of 2018.

Levran met both people through youth hockey.

The Associated Press previously reported that Levran has 10 charges against him for criminal sexual conduct.

Levran, 66, is currently in the Oakland County Jail with multiple bonds amounting to more than $2,000,000. He has been in police custody since Nov. 10.

“We strongly encourage survivors or anyone with information to contact the Farmington Hills Police tip line at 248-871-2610,” a spokesperson for McDonald said.

The Farmington Hills Police Department received 33 additional tips about urologist Dr. Zvi Levran following his initial October arrest, Chief Jeff King said, and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the 10 additional charges in those cases.

The tips came from local communities including Novi, Livonia, West Bloomfield and Redford, King said. Tips also have come from California, Georgia, North Carolina, Minnesota, Arizona and Canada.