LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A group of Michigan House Democrats introduced a bill package Wednesday that they say would ban firearms from polling places, drop boxes, early voting locations, and counting boards.

In addition, the bill would make it a felony if you harass or intimidate an election worker.

The bill package was introduced by Rep. Kara Hope, Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou, and Rep. Stephanie A. Young. Hope and Tsernoglou both represent mid-Michigan.

“Those who harass election workers interfere with our democracy. They need to face the appropriate consequences,” Hope said. “These bills will help preserve our elections and protect those who work hard to make them happen.”

The package of bills were introduced to “enhance the safety of elections and election workers,” the representatives said.

“The atmosphere of threats and violence is unlike what we’ve seen prior to 2020,” said Tsernoglou, chair of the Michigan House Elections Committee. “We should be able to exercise our rights and freedoms without worrying about the threat of violence. Keeping guns away from polling places and counting boards is just common sense. This legislation will help ensure we all can vote, free from intimidation.”