LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan House committee met Thursday to discuss student and campus safety.

The Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education and Community Colleges, chaired by Rep. Samantha Steckloff, met Thursday morning to discuss student safety on school campuses.

The presentation included words from officials with Central Michigan University, Michigan State University and University of Michigan – Flint.

6 News will have more updates from the meeting later today.