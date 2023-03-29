LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is investing more than $2 million in grants into creating a market for used car tires.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) made the grant funding announcement Wednesday.

In case you didn’t know, it’s illegal to dispose of “whole motor vehicle tires in Michigan landfills,” and the Scrap Tire Program is responsible for cleaning this up.

The department reported that scrap tires pose both a fire hazard and a human health risk as a mosquito breeding ground.

According to the EGLE website, the program cleans up existing scrap tire piles of 500 or more tires, and expands the reuse and recycling of scrap tires.

The funding is going towards six projects in total, and one of them is focused in Ingham County.

Approximately $37,931 will be used to finance a rehabilitation project on Fitchburg Road (from Parman Road to 4,000 feet west), including the installation of around 5,510 cubic yards of tire-derived aggregate (TDA) in a 750-foot span of the project.

Using the TDA as lightweight fill over deficient subgrade soils will utilize approximately 250,000 passenger tire equivalents.