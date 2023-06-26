GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Dozens of people spent time during the weekend for the Midwest Ultimate Fun Fly Fest.

The event was hosted by the Traverse Area Model Pilots Society where the average age of the group is 70 years old.

Except for 10-year-old Bentley Weismiller, who got into the hobby for one simple reason.

“I like airplanes,” Bentley giggled.

The young pilot got his start at age seven. His biggest inspiration for getting into the hobby is his dad.

“He’s the maintenance manager at the airport in Columbus, Indiana and I’m his little assistant,” he continued.

Meet Bentley Weismiller, the 10-year-old that’s bringing a youthful spirit to the C.A.R.D.S. park.

Weismiler gets ready to fly his plane from AJ Aircraft, complete with a 35cc motor.

The little man doesn’t just fly them. He builds them, too

“It’s a slick 540 made by AJ Aircraft. Its got a 35cc motor in it,” Bentley explained. “It comes all built up all you got to do is just buy the electronics and motor and stuff and put that in and its ready to fly.”

When he was nine, Bentley placed second in a RC plane completion that most grown adults can’t even place in.

The Capital Area Radio Drone Squadron has been around since 1970 and is, according to their website, “the largest radio control club in the Lansing area.”

Now, Weismiller is turning his attention to bringing more young kids into the sport.

“It’s super fun,” he said. “You get to meet a lot of fun people that will help you learn and teach you a lot of new things.”

Interested in getting involved? The next event hosted by the Traverse Area Model Pilots Society will take place in July at the C.A.R.D.S. park.