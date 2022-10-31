LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As you get the kids ready for trick-or-treating, you might want to check out the podcast ‘Scary Stories for Creepy Kids,’ which is made by children for children.

The spooky tales run anywhere from four to ten minutes and let your imagination run wild with titles like: Toes in Tomato Sauce, Very Scary Tooth Fairy, Teddy Bear, Teddy Scare and The Evil Itch.

The creators, 8-year-old Ayla and 6-year-old Calla Rybicki started recording their creepy stories in the summer of 2021 and have had more than 100,000 total plays.

The creators just wrapped up Season Two of their podcast. They come up with the ideas for their stories all by themselves and with a little help from their parents, they finalize them, write them, and record them all at home.

The girls are from Traverse City and describe their show as a mix of scary and silly. They say their shows should be perfect for most children between the ages of 5-10.

So where did this love of scary stories come from?

“Our mom when she was younger, she really liked horror movies and scary stuff like that so that’s probably part of it and also Calla wanted to be a podcaster when she grows up and then mom and dad said like spooky, not spooky I mean like funny or silly stories but we wanted creepy,” said Ayla.

The girls say they’re going to take a break from their podcast for the holiday season but plan to be back and record Season 3 early next year.

The sisters also have their very own book out now.

You can find a link to their podcast below.