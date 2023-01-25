LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address Wednesday night, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have quickly released their reactions.

It’s tradition for both political parties to stand when the governor enters the House chambers to deliver their message, but after that, all bets are off.

As 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick reported earlier this week, it was never Whitmer intention to aggravate the Republicans with her speech, and specifically she planned to avoid the Right to Work issue.

For the most part, Whitmer was able to avoid the raucous reception from Republicans, with little booing heard throughout her speech.

That doesn’t mean the Grand Old Party was a fan of her address, though.

Here is what several lawmakers and groups had to say about the speech:

Facts are stubborn things aren’t they? Democrats along with Gretchen Whitmer are calling for bipartisanship, working together to “solve problems” but have yet to show a single bipartisan bone. Republicans however continue to try to work toward attracting high paying careers of the future, making life more affordable for every Michigander and fostering safer communities. We’re all ears if Democrats want to work with us. Gustavo Portela, House Republicans Communications Director

“Michiganders deserve a state government that’s working to ensure the cost of living is affordable, good-paying jobs are attainable, and solutions are being created to support our working families across the state. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in the Senate to produce legislation that supports the plans Gov. Whitmer has laid out.” State Sen. Veronica Klinefelt (D-Eastpointe)

“I am excited about working with the governor and my colleagues to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of all Michiganders. As the governor mentioned this evening, we stand with hundreds of Michigan businesses, nonprofit and faith-based organizations committed to expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to help Michigan’s working families who are struggling financially. This will help hundreds of thousands of people be able to pay for childcare, groceries, and transportation.” State Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit)

“Tonight was not about what Democrats want for Michigan. Rather, the priorities laid out tonight benefit Michiganders across the state and, finally, we are in a position to deliver results for residents. I fully support the Governor’s plans to increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, which will give Michigan families the financial support they need to pay for everyday essentials like groceries, childcare, and transportation. I am pleased to continue working to ensure Michiganders are not subjected to the unfair ‘retirement tax’ which is another priority of both the governor and my colleagues.” State Sen. John Cherry (D-Flint)

“I am happy to see substantial progress being made on expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which will help Michigan families pay for everyday needs like groceries, childcare, and transportation. In addition, Gov. Whitmer’s plans to continue to invest in programs like Michigan Reconnect demonstrate a commitment to providing Michiganders with opportunities to further their education and find higher-paying jobs.” Sen. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing)

“The governor delivered nothing more than a stump speech, light on details and void of new ideas to deliver on the priorities of the people of Michigan. “First and foremost, Michiganders need relief during these difficult economic times that are defined by a rising cost of living. They need the governor to work for immediate, fair tax relief — plans Republicans have put forward. Democrats may be starting to come around to our ideas to provide immediate relief for Michigan workers and fair, timely relief for seniors, and the governor should help us make this relief a reality. State House Republican Leader Matt Hall.

“The people of Michigan were the true spotlight of Gov. Whitmer’s address tonight. She focused her message on the grit and good nature of the men and women who make the state of our state strong, and because of them, we have so much to be optimistic about as we look to the future. State Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids)

“Republicans are ready to work with the governor to provide Michiganders with immediate tax relief right now. And we’ve heard for months how the governor and Democrats want to lower taxes and provide relief for struggling Michigan families. But actions speak louder than words. State Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt.

“The governor and I have sharply different visions for moving Michigan forward into a brighter future. There is a better way to do things than she proposes.” State Sen. Thomas Albert (R-Lowell)

Be sure to check back as more statements are released!