Michigan legend Rudy Tomjanovich first Wolverine to join Basketball Hall of Fame

Michigan (WLNS) – Rudy Tomjanovich is finally, officially, a Hall of Famer.

After several near misses, Tomjanovich, a former Michigan star, was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 on Saturday, according to our media partners MLive.

Tomjanovich, 71, won two championships as head coach of the NBA’s Houston Rockets after a playing career that saw him make five All-Star teams.

He became the first person with ties to the Michigan basketball program — as a player or coach — to get elected to the Hall of Fame.

He was elected along with a trio of former NBA stars — the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett — as well as former WNBA star Tamika Catchings and three college coaches: Kim Mulkey (active), Barbara Stevens, and Eddie Sutton.

Tomjanovich’s No. 45 jersey is one of five that hangs at Crisler Center. The Hamtramck native was an All-American as a junior, during the 1969-70 season, after averaging 30.1 points and 15.7 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-8 forward remains the program’s all-time leading rebounder. He holds two Crisler single-game records: points (48) and rebounds (27, in Michigan’s first-ever game at the arena in 1967).

Michigan’s current head coach, Juwan Howard, took to Twitter to congratulate Tomjanovich: “He was a tremendous man, a pro’s pro, a two-time NBA champion, an innovative head coach, a true inspiration who dedicated his life and did so much for the game of basketball.”