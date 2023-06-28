LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan schools will likely open on time this fall after Democrats and Republicans came together tonight to pass a record-breaking state school aid budget.

The $24.3 billion school aid budget won strong support in the State Senate on a 29-8 vote, and then more than enough Republicans voted for what they call “immediate effect.” This sends the budget to the Michigan House where Democrats have the votes to approve the record budget.

It includes $9,700 for every school kid in the state, along with $160 million for a free breakfast and lunch for every public school student regardless of their family income.

Lawmakers took note that COVID produced some learning losses, and there is money for more tutoring and mental health services in schools to get those students back on track.

Educators from top to bottom applauded the legislative action, praising both parties for getting this budget down in time for them to plan their budgets, which start July 1.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the School Aid Act as schools being to prepare for the fall and lawmakers prepare for their summer recess.