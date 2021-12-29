Michigan Lottery gives players a chance to double, triple their winnings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Club Keno Tripler Time promotion run by the Michigan Lottery is giving players an opportunity to double and triple their winnings in January.

The promotion starts Jan. 1 and will run for a short period of time throughout January.

Club Keno tickets purchased at Lottery retailers statewide are eligible for the Tripler Time promotion.

To qualify for the double and triple winnings, tickets must be eligible Club Keno or Club Keno Extra prize winners.

Players could potentially receive a message printed on their tickets that will double or triple the prizes determined from the ticket, without any additional cost.

Receiving only a Doubler or Tripler message does not guarantee a win.

According to the Michigan Lottery, if a player purchases a multi-draw ticket and receives a Doubler or Tripler message, all eligible winnings for all the drawings on that ticket are doubled or tripled.

Players won more than $2.7 million in prizes, when the Club Keno Tripler Time ran in September 2021.