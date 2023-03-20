LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you bought a lottery ticket from a CVS Pharmacy in Southfield – you may have won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the winning ticket numbers were 26-28-29-39-49.

The ticket was purchased at the CVS on 18130 West 10 Mile Road.

Are you the lottery player with the “golden” ticket?

Contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, or schedule an appointment to collect your prize.

The clock is ticking though because Mega Millions tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.