ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is in the throes of a rather odd suspicious death investigation.

According to a release from the department, the sheriff’s office was contacted by a woman’s family who was not from mid-Michigan.

They said that had not been in touch with their family member for the past few years after a falling out.

The group expressed their increasing concerns regarding the family member, so deputies went to the woman’s Deerfield Township home to check in.

At the residence, deputies were met by a 54-year-old man who was identified as the woman’s husband. He said that she no longer lived there, and that he could not give officials an address to reach the woman at.

As it turns out, the man was arrested on an outstanding, unrelated warrant.

Detectives eventually obtained a search warrant for the house.

During the search on Monday, officials found the woman dead, saying that she appeared to have been dead for an “unknown period of time.”

The only information released to the public about the woman was that she was 67-years-old.

The Michigan State Police crime lab was called to process the scene. Autopsy results for the woman are still being processed.

The man is still in custody for the outstanding warrant and he has been charged with fraudulent activity and failure to report a death.