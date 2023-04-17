Richard Choat was feeling a bit lightheaded after winning $1 million from the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson man thought he was going to pass out after finding out he won $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.

Don’t worry, he didn’t.

Jackson Choat won the money after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show. He was selected randomly to participate after entering codes from non-winning Big Spin tickets online.

Choat admitted that when he was first called about appearing on the show, he thought it was a prank.

“After making a few calls and doing some research, I found out it was real, and I couldn’t believe it!” he exclaimed.

The 66-year-old said that winning feels like a dream.

“With my winnings, I plan to share with family, donate to a charity, and then save the remainder,” said Choat.

To watch Choat’s winning moment, click here.