HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Belding man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver after leading police on a brief car chase.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 10, a pickup truck was spotted running a stop sign on Deaner and Wyman Road in Home Township.

When a deputy with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office attempted to the pull the truck over, it drove off.

The driver, Antonio Michael Rushford, of Belding, was with a woman passenger who texted dispatch and claimed that Rushford was not allowing her to leave the truck.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle, but the passenger informed dispatch that Rushford crashed the truck and took off on foot.

Officials said they found methamphetamine in the truck after searching the scene where it was abandoned.

Deputies were able to locate Rushford when daylight broke after receiving a call about a suspicious man in the area of the crashed truck.

Further investigation determined that the passenger was friends with Rushford and willingly rode in the truck before he drove off from the traffic stop, officials said. She was treated minor injuries and later released.

Rushford was arrested and taken to jail by the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fleeing and eluding police.