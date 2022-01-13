Michigan man arrested for New Year’s Eve bank robbery

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Michigan has been arrested in connection to a a Rochester Hills bank robbery that took place on December 31, 2021.

Ali Hussein Farhat, 33-years-old, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and bank robbery.

According to Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies, around 4:47 p.m. Hussein handed the bank teller at Chase Bank on N. Adams Road in Rochester Hills a note claiming that “people would die” unless the teller placed large bills into an envelope quickly without alerting anyone.

Farhat implied he had a weapon, but none was ever produced.

Surveillance footage

Farhat then fled the scene.

Footage showed that Farhat drove a black 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche. Later, a social media listing showing a similar vehicle for sale in the area was posted.

Detectives contacted the seller, took a test drive, and were able to identify the seller as the bank robbery suspect.

A BB gun that appeared like a real firearm was recovered from the car.

Farhat has prior convictions of driving with a suspended license, second degree retail fraud, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and third degree retail fraud.

A conviction of either bank robbery or armed robbery carries up to life in prison.