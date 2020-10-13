Michigan man dies after being shot with crossbow

ARVON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man was shot by a crossbow and later died from his injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the incident happened on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.

Ross Leo Fruin of Battle Creek, Michigan was at Baraga County Memorial Hospital after being shot with a crossbow by a man from Dowling, Michigan.

Fruin was then taken from Baraga to UP Health Systems Marquette where the Sheriff’s Office says he would later “succumb to his injuries.”

The man from Dowling was cited for careless, reckless, negligent use of a bow and arrow causing injury or death.

The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.