GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jonesville man indicted for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a child has been extradited from the Philippines to face federal prosecution.

Tye Braxton Stiger, 35, appeared in court at the Western District of Michigan on Tuesday after law enforcement found and arrested him in the Philippines, and extradited him back to the United States.

Stiger’s case was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor.

There is also a related, outstanding 34-count warrant out of Hillsdale County against Stiger charging second degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated sexually abusive activity, aggravated possession of sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, and installing/using an eavesdropping device.

“These sexual exploitation and child pornography allegations are extremely disturbing and serious,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office is committed to protecting our youngest and most vulnerable citizens – our children.”