SOMERSET TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A Cement City man was arrested Wednesday after he was caught allegedly trying to shoot his neighbor’s cat with a rifle from his yard.
A trooper was sent to a call about a man firing a rifle in his yard, according to the Michigan State Police Jackson Post.
The trooper arrived at the home and discovered the 68-year-old man was attempting to shoot his neighbor’s cat, police said.
The man was arrested and taken to the Hillsdale County Jail where he faces charges for reckless discharge of a firearm as well as felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He is currently being held without bond, according to jail records.
The cat was not harmed in the incident, according to our media partners at MLive.
Michigan man faces felony charges in failed feline shooting
